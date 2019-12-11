Green Giant Original Sweet Corn 2X198g

- Energy259 kJ 62 kcal3%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars5.9g7%
- Salt0.32g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 324 kJ / 77 kcal
Product Description
- Sweet corn kernels in brine.
- For more information visit www.greengiant.eu
- Green Giant sweetcorn provides you with 1 of your 5 a day.
- Green Giant sweetcorn is corn on the cob put in a tin in less than 8 hours.
- Green Giant sweetcorn is made out of 100% natural ingredients.
- 80g of drained sweet corn = one of your five recommended daily servings of fruit & veg.
- Naturally sweet
- 1 of 5 a day
- 100% natural ingredients
- Pack size: 396g
Information
Ingredients
Sweet Corn, Water, Salt, Contains naturally occurring Sugars
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: See end of can.
Number of uses
Each can contains at least 2 portions
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- Please freephone us with your questions or comments
- 0800 89 77 77 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.greengiant.eu
Drained weight
2 x 165g
Net Contents
2 x 198g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|3 tablespoons (80 g) contains
|%* (80g)
|Energy
|324 kJ / 77 kcal
|259 kJ / 62 kcal
|3%
|Fat
|1.7 g
|1.4 g
|2%
|of which saturates
|0.4 g
|0.3 g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|11.8 g
|9.4 g
|4%
|of which sugars
|7.4 g
|5.9 g
|7%
|Fibre
|2.5 g
|2.0 g
|-
|Protein
|2.4 g
|1.9 g
|4%
|Salt
|0.40 g
|0.32 g
|5%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Each can contains at least 2 portions
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019