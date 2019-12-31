By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpen Light Bars Double Chocolate 5 Pack 95G

Alpen Light Bars Double Chocolate 5 Pack 95G
£ 0.99
£1.05/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Mixed cereal bar with cocoa fudge pieces, plain chocolate and a plain chocolate drizzle.
  • So, you're trying to be healthy, but fancy a tasty snack to get you through your day... Easy!
  • Our Double Chocolate bar has 67 calories, is high in fibre and is bursting with delicious ingredients… We have combined delicious chocolate pieces with creamy rolled oats and crunchy wholegrain wheat flakes, then added a delicate chocolate drizzle.
  • Mountains of taste in every bite!
  • Contains less than half the fat of a typical cereal bar. 6.3g of fat per 100g against 15.9g average of other cereal bars. Comparison verified November 2018.
  • Less than 70 calories per bar
  • Packed with delicious ingredients
  • High in Fibre
  • Pack size: 95g
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Cereals (41%) (Whole Oats, Rice, Whole Wheat), Oligofructose Syrup (27%), Cereal Flours (Rice, Wheat), Cocoa Fudge Pieces (9%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Condensed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Humectant: Glycerol, Milk Butter Fat, Emulsifier: Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt), Plain Chocolate (7%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Grape Extract, Humectant: Glycerol, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Sugar, Dextrose, Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • Also, not suitable for Nut allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free place.For Best Before, see top flap.

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5BR. (UK only)

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy Alpen Light bars in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "Best Before" date to the address detailed below.
  • Weetabix Limited,
  • Freepost KZ0006,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5BR. (UK only)
  • Weetabix Limited,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR,

Net Contents

5 x 19g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 19g bar
Energy 1474kJ/280kJ/
-351kcal67kcal
Fat 6.3g1.2g
of which saturates 2.5g0.5g
Carbohydrates58g11g
of which sugars 16g3.0g
Fibre 20g3.8g
Protein 5.6g1.1g
Salt 0.14g0.03g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Very Moorish

5 stars

I use these bars as I am attending Slimming World and they are light in calories.

