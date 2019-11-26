By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Butter Basted Frozen Turkey Breast Joint 1.56Kg

5(2)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 13/11/2019 and 22/12/2019.

£ 9.00
£5.77/kg

Offer

Per 125g
  • Energy945kJ 225kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 756kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless turkey breast joint, basted with butter oil, rapeseed oil with added milk proteins and water.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS Basted for extra succulence and a rich flavour Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns to ensure their wellbeing.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS Basted for extra succulence and a rich flavour
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using turkey from farms operating to these standards.
  • Rich & Succulent
  • Tender British turkey basted with butter
  • Cook from frozen 3hrs 5mins
  • Pack size: 1.56kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (90%), Water, Butteroil (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Flavouring (contains Milk), Rosemary Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. For best results cook from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 36 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove outer sleeve and film.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and re-test.
To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods.
Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place foil tray on a baking tray and roast the centre of a pre-heated oven for 2 hours 55 minutes.
If the joint becomes too dark in colour cover with foil.
Allow the joint to rest for 10 minutes prior to carving.
180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 - 2hrs 55 mins.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place foil tray on a baking tray and roast the centre of a pre-heated oven for 2 hours 30 minutes.
If the joint becomes too dark in colour cover with foil.
Allow the joint to rest for 10 minutes prior to carving.
180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 - 2hrs.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using turkey from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 36 hours in the fridge.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 8 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

1.56kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy756kJ / 180kcal945kJ / 225kcal
Fat7.3g9.1g
Saturates2.1g2.6g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.5g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein28.2g35.3g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 1.56kg typically weighs 1.1kg.--

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Delicious Turkey

5 stars

Absolutely fantastic. So much meat. Easy to prepare. Easy to serve. Tastes lovely!

I love it

5 stars

I buy this every year, we love it.

