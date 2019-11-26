Tesco Butter Basted Frozen Turkey Breast Joint 1.56Kg

Delicious Turkey
Absolutely fantastic. So much meat. Easy to prepare. Easy to serve. Tastes lovely!
I love it
I buy this every year, we love it.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 756kJ / 180kcal
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (90%), Water, Butteroil (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Flavouring (contains Milk), Rosemary Extract.
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. For best results cook from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 36 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove outer sleeve and film.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and re-test.
To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods.
Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place foil tray on a baking tray and roast the centre of a pre-heated oven for 2 hours 55 minutes.
If the joint becomes too dark in colour cover with foil.
Allow the joint to rest for 10 minutes prior to carving.
180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 - 2hrs 55 mins.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place foil tray on a baking tray and roast the centre of a pre-heated oven for 2 hours 30 minutes.
If the joint becomes too dark in colour cover with foil.
Allow the joint to rest for 10 minutes prior to carving.
180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 - 2hrs.
Produced in the U.K. using turkey from the U.K.
Pack contains approx. 8 servings
Tray. Metal check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
1.56kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|756kJ / 180kcal
|945kJ / 225kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|28.2g
|35.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 1.56kg typically weighs 1.1kg.
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
