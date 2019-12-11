By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Green & Black Milk Cooks Bar 150G

Product Description

  • Organic milk cooking chocolate
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • Tasting Notes
  • Our Milk Cooking Chocolate is ideal for chocolate recipes because of its high content of cocoa solids - a combination of cocoa mass, which gives the chocolate its intense flavour, and cocoa butter which gives it a smooth consistency for easier melting.
  • Green & Black's milk chocolate made with organic Trinitario cocoa beans for a finely balanced cooking chocolate
  • To make measuring easier, each of the 30 pieces of cooking chocolates weights exactly 5g. There is also a tasty recipe on the inside of every wrapper
  • We buy direct our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, predominantly from cocoa farmers in Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Raw Cane Sugar #, Whole Milk Powder #, Cocoa Mass #, Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Milk Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 37%, minimum Milk Solids 24%, Cocoa, Sugar, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 74%

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.

Return to

  • www.greenandblacks.co.uk
  • Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to 'Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care'
  • Or call us on 0800 840 1000

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2345 kJ
-565 kcal
Fat 36.0g
of which Saturates 21.5g
Carbohydrate 48.0g
of which Sugars 45.5g
Fibre 3.0g
Protein 9.8g
Salt 0.23g

