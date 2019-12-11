By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Angel Delight Chocolate 59G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Angel Delight Chocolate 59G
£ 0.55
£0.93/100g

Offer

Per portion (92g) as prepared†
  • Energy442kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars12.1g
    13%
  • Salt0.48g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 480kJ/114kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Dessert Mix
  • Join us on www.facebook.com/angeldelightdeserts
  • Mmmm... Delightful
  • Yummy tasting clouds & fluffiness made with real milk chocolate and all whipped up with fresh milk
  • You'll find no yucky artificial flavours or colours, and no added preservatives here (yayy!)
  • Made with real milk chocolate
  • No artificial flavours or colours (yayy!)
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 59g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agents (Sodium Phosphates, Diphosphates), Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Milk Chocolate Powder (2%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder), Lactose (Milk), Milk Proteins, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Whey Powder (Milk), Calcium Carbonate, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya and Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once made up keep refrigerated & consume within 24 hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Whip up a delightful and fluffy
  • Chocolate Cloud flavour
  • Instant treat in only 5 minutes!
  • 1 Pour 300ml (approx 1/2 a pint) of chilled fresh-skimmed or whole milk into a bowl.
  • 2 Add the Angel Delight and whisk until light and creamy.
  • 3 Leave to thicken for 5 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.
  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • UK - 0800 032 7111
  • ROI - 1800 932814
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI:
  • Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

59g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as prepared†Per portion (92g) as prepared†
Energy 480kJ/114kcal442kJ/105kcal
Fat 3.9g3.6g
(of which Saturates)2.8g2.6g
Carbohydrate 15.8g14.5g
(of which Sugars)13.2g12.1g
Fibre 0.5g0.5g
Protein 3.7g3.4g
Salt 0.52g0.48g
This pack contains 4 portions--
†with semi-skimmed milk--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Hartleys Strawberry Jelly 135G

£ 0.55
£0.41/100g

Hartleys Orange Jelly 135G

£ 0.55
£0.41/100g

Hartleys Raspberry Jelly 135G

£ 0.55
£0.41/100g

Angel Delight Strawberry 59G

£ 0.55
£9.33/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here