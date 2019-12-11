Angel Delight Chocolate 59G
- Energy442kJ 105kcal5%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars12.1g13%
- Salt0.48g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 480kJ/114kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate Flavour Dessert Mix
- Mmmm... Delightful
- Yummy tasting clouds & fluffiness made with real milk chocolate and all whipped up with fresh milk
- You'll find no yucky artificial flavours or colours, and no added preservatives here (yayy!)
- Made with real milk chocolate
- No artificial flavours or colours (yayy!)
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 59g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agents (Sodium Phosphates, Diphosphates), Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Milk Chocolate Powder (2%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder), Lactose (Milk), Milk Proteins, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Whey Powder (Milk), Calcium Carbonate, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya and Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once made up keep refrigerated & consume within 24 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- Whip up a delightful and fluffy
- Chocolate Cloud flavour
- Instant treat in only 5 minutes!
- 1 Pour 300ml (approx 1/2 a pint) of chilled fresh-skimmed or whole milk into a bowl.
- 2 Add the Angel Delight and whisk until light and creamy.
- 3 Leave to thicken for 5 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods.
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- UK - 0800 032 7111
- ROI - 1800 932814
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI:
- Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Net Contents
59g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared†
|Per portion (92g) as prepared†
|Energy
|480kJ/114kcal
|442kJ/105kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|3.6g
|(of which Saturates)
|2.8g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|15.8g
|14.5g
|(of which Sugars)
|13.2g
|12.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.7g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.52g
|0.48g
|This pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
|†with semi-skimmed milk
|-
|-
