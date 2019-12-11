Angel Delight Butterscotch 59G

The best flavoured Angel delight there is !
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 495kJ/118kcal
Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Gelling Agents (Sodium Phosphates, Diphosphates), Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Lactose (Milk), Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Milk Proteins, Butter Powder (1%) (Dried Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Triphosphate)), Light Brown Sugar (1%), Whey Powder (Milk), Calcium Carbonate, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Flavouring
Store in a cool, dry place.Once made up keep refrigerated & consume within 24 hours.
This pack contains 4 portions
Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
59g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared†
|Per portion (92g) as prepared†
|Energy
|495kJ/118kcal
|457kJ/109kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|4.0g
|(of which Saturates)
|3.2g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|16.2g
|14.9g
|(of which Sugars)
|13.4g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.5g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.47g
|-
|-
|†with semi-skimmed milk
|-
|-
