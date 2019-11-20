By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ambrosia Low Fat Custard 400G

Ambrosia Low Fat Custard 400G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

Per 130g portion (1/3 can)
  • Energy491kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars14.3g
    16%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 378kJ/90kcal

Product Description

  • Light Devon Custard
  • For 100 years, the rolling hills of Devon have been home to Ambrosia's creamery. We let nature do the talking and ensure happiness is poured into everything we do so you can enjoy Ambrosia's delicious Devon creaminess.
  • Less than 2% fat
  • Creamy & delicious
  • 35% less fat than Ambrosia Devon Custard
  • Source of calcium
  • 100% natural flavours
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Total Milk Content 74%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened remove remaining contents from can, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See end of can.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastes delicious hot or cold...

Hob
Instructions: 1. Empty contents into a saucepan.
2. Heat gently, stir frequently, do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Careline: UK - 0800 3282121
  • ROI - 1800 93 2814 Mon to Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 130g Portion (1/3 Can)
Energy 378kJ/90kcal491kJ/116kcal
Fat 1.8g2.3g
of which saturates 1.1g1.4g
Carbohydrate 15.4g20.0g
of which sugars 11g14.3g
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 2.9g3.8g
Salt 0.13g0.16g
Calcium 107mg(13%RI)140mg(17%RI)
Reference intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
This pack contains 3 portions--

Tasty, creamy custard.

5 stars

Great tasting custard. We find no difference in the taste of this from the full fat version. You will need a tin opener for this one though, Ambrosia are still fighting off the progress of the ring pull lid.

