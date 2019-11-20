By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ambrosia Creamed Semolina 400G

5(1)Write a review
Ambrosia Creamed Semolina 400G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

Offer

Per portion (200g)
  • Energy672kJ 160kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars17.6g
    20%
  • Salt0.30g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 336kJ/80kcal

Product Description

  • Semolina Pudding
  • From our home to yours
  • "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking. It's what makes Ambrosia special. We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family"
  • Deliciously smooth
  • A source of calcium
  • A low fat food
  • No added colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g
  • A source of calcium
  • A low fat food

Information

Ingredients

Full Cream Milk, Skimmed Milk, Whey (Milk), Durum Wheat Semolina (6%), Sugar, Preservative (Nisin), Total Milk Content 75%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened remove remaining contents from can, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See end of can.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastes delicious hot or cold...

Hob
Instructions: To enjoy hot:
1. Empty contents into a saucepan.
2. Heat gently, stirring frequently, do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Careline: UK - 0800 3282121, ROI - 1850 202929 Mon to Fri 9.30am to 5.00pm (your call may be recorded).
  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 200g Portion
Energy 336kJ/80kcal672kJ/160kcal
Fat 1.7g3.4g
of which saturates 1.1g2.2g
Carbohydrate 12.7g25.4g
of which sugars 8.8g17.6g
Fibre 0.1g0.2g
Protein 3.3g6.6g
Salt 0.15g0.30g
Calcium 100mg (12% RI)200mg (25% RI)
This pack contains 2 portions--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I've not had semolina since school love it

5 stars

I've not had semolina since school love it

