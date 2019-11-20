Ambrosia Creamed Semolina 400G

I've not had semolina since school love it
Typical values per 100g: Energy 336kJ/80kcal
Full Cream Milk, Skimmed Milk, Whey (Milk), Durum Wheat Semolina (6%), Sugar, Preservative (Nisin), Total Milk Content 75%
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened remove remaining contents from can, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See end of can.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastes delicious hot or cold...
Hob
Instructions: To enjoy hot:
1. Empty contents into a saucepan.
2. Heat gently, stirring frequently, do not boil.
This pack contains 2 portions
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 200g Portion
|Energy
|336kJ/80kcal
|672kJ/160kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|3.4g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|12.7g
|25.4g
|of which sugars
|8.8g
|17.6g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|3.3g
|6.6g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.30g
|Calcium
|100mg (12% RI)
|200mg (25% RI)
