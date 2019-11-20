By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ambrosia Creamed Rice Sultanas & Nutmeg 400G Tin

5(1)Write a review
Ambrosia Creamed Rice Sultanas & Nutmeg 400G Tin
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

Offer

Per portion (200g)
  • Energy900kJ 214kcal
    11%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars20.4g
    23%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 450kJ/107kcal

Product Description

  • Traditional Rice Pudding and sultanas with nutmeg flavouring
  • From our home to yours...
  • ''A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking. It's what makes Ambrosia special. We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family''
  • Creamy & delicious
  • 100% natural flavours
  • A source of calcium
  • Full of dairy goodness
  • No added colours
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g
  • A source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Full Cream Milk, Skimmed Milk, Rice (8%), Whey (Milk), Sugar, Sultanas (2%), Natural Nutmeg and Cinnamon Flavouring, Total Milk Content 79%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened remove remaining contents from can, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See end of can.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastes delicious hot or cold...

Hob
Instructions: To enjoy hot:
1. Empty contents into a saucepan.
2. Heat gently, stirring frequently, do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Careline: UK - 0800 3282121, ROI - 1850 202929 Mon to Fri 9.30am to 5.00pm (your call may be recorded).
  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 200g Portion (1/2 Can)
Energy 450kJ/107kcal900kJ/214kcal
Fat 2.9g5.8g
of which saturates 1.7g3.4g
Carbohydrate 16.7g33.4g
of which sugars 10.2g20.4g
Fibre 0.1g0.2g
Protein 3.4g6.8g
Salt 0.10g0.20g
Calcium 105mg (13% RI)210mg (26% RI)
Reference intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
This pack contains 2 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good for a sweet course keep it in stock plea

5 stars

Very good for a sweet course keep it in stock please.

Usually bought next

Ambrosia Creamed Semolina 400G Tin

£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

Offer

Ambrosia Creamed Tapioca 385G Tin

£ 1.00
£0.26/100g

Offer

Del Monte Peach Slices In Juice 415G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 400G

£ 0.50
£0.13/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here