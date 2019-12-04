By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 400G

4(16)Write a review
Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 400G
£ 0.50
£0.13/100g
1/2 of a can
  • Energy810kJ 193kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars17.0g
    19%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 405kJ / 96kcal

Product Description

  • Custard.
  • Made with British Milk Blended in a Devon creamery for silky sweetness
  • Made with British Milk Blended in a Devon creamery for silky sweetness
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 mins
900W 1½ mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic container, cover and vent. Microwave for 800W 1 min / 900W 45 secs. Stir then microwave for 800W 1 min / 900W 45 secs. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 3 - 4 minutes
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold. Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (200g)
Energy405kJ / 96kcal810kJ / 193kcal
Fat3.8g7.5g
Saturates2.6g5.3g
Carbohydrate13.2g26.5g
Sugars8.5g17.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein2.4g4.8g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Very nice own brand

5 stars

Pleasantly surprised its a runny custard not like a well known brand which is thick but I actually like this version. I can think of different scenarios for either of them for me this will be a must for the kitchen cupboard, will look forward to my mince pies with this for sure! This reminds me of the Custard I liked as a Child, never liked it thick or with skin on top.

Terrible custard. Didn't taste like custard, thin

1 stars

Terrible custard. Didn't taste like custard, thin and awful tasting.

Lovely product

5 stars

A very nice creamy custard. As good as Ambrosia and half the price.

Lovely tasting

4 stars

Lovely tasting

love that it does not contain palm oil ambrosia ta

5 stars

love that it does not contain palm oil ambrosia take note

High Fat Content

2 stars

I am extremely disappointed to receive my online groceries today and to read the Fat content of Tesco Custard. 7.5 grams of fat per 200 grams of food far exceeds the level suggested by the government and my Doctor for those who have high cholesterol.

Good

5 stars

Just as good as the leading brand.

better than branded

5 stars

wasnt expecting much given the price difference but was pleasantly surprised in fact i prefer this to the branded could have been improved by ring pul tin though

alas not my cup of custard!

3 stars

I tried this to see, didnt hit the spot for me

Perfect

5 stars

Correct decision to purchase the Tesco Ready Made Custsrd, good quality. Thank you

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Creamed Rice Pudding 400G

£ 0.55
£0.14/100g

Stockwell & Co. Rice Pudding 400G

£ 0.20
£0.05/100g

Growers Harvest Peach Slices Syrup 410G

£ 0.33
£1.32/kg

Hartleys Strawberry Jelly 135G

£ 0.55
£0.41/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here