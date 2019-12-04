Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 400G

Very nice own brand
Pleasantly surprised its a runny custard not like a well known brand which is thick but I actually like this version. I can think of different scenarios for either of them for me this will be a must for the kitchen cupboard, will look forward to my mince pies with this for sure! This reminds me of the Custard I liked as a Child, never liked it thick or with skin on top.
Terrible custard. Didn't taste like custard, thin
Terrible custard. Didn't taste like custard, thin and awful tasting.
Lovely product
A very nice creamy custard. As good as Ambrosia and half the price.
Lovely tasting
Lovely tasting
love that it does not contain palm oil ambrosia ta
love that it does not contain palm oil ambrosia take note
High Fat Content
I am extremely disappointed to receive my online groceries today and to read the Fat content of Tesco Custard. 7.5 grams of fat per 200 grams of food far exceeds the level suggested by the government and my Doctor for those who have high cholesterol.
Good
Just as good as the leading brand.
better than branded
wasnt expecting much given the price difference but was pleasantly surprised in fact i prefer this to the branded could have been improved by ring pul tin though
alas not my cup of custard!
I tried this to see, didnt hit the spot for me
Perfect
Correct decision to purchase the Tesco Ready Made Custsrd, good quality. Thank you