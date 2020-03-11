By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Bb Cream Original Light Tinted Moisturiser 50Ml

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Bb Cream Original Light Tinted Moisturiser 50Ml
£ 5.00
£10.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • BB Cream Original Light
  • Hydrate your skin whilst ridding of wrinkles & imperfections
  • Enriched formula with mineral pigments & vitamin C with a SPF15 protection
  • All-in-1 miracle skin perfector evens skin tones whilst boosting glow
  • What is a BB Cream?
  • BB stands for Beauty Balm, which combines all the benefits of your beauty regime in one single step. It gives long lasting hydration and a tint for radiant, healthy-looking skin every day.
  • What does Garnier BB cream do?
  • Garnier BB cream is a daily moisturiser containing mineral pigments to even out the look of skin tone. Along with unifying complexion, BB creams also reduces the appearance of imperfections, contains illuminating properties and provide all important UV protection (SPF 15) to help protect your skin against the harmful effects of the sun. All of this, whilst still allowing your skin to breathe and providing a natural healthy looking glow.
  • Is this BB cream right for me?
  • Garnier BB Original is designed for Normal to Dry skin.
  • How do I use it?
  • Normally go bare? Replace your daily moisturiser with BB cream for a healthy, radiant looking glow.
  • Foundation Wearer? Use your BB cream 1st, for all day hydration & added boost of radiance underneath your foundation.
  • Garnier Skin Naturals Products
  • We use, wherever possible, naturally derived ingredients which have been carefully extracted to preserve their quality and purity.
  • Formulated and dermatologically tested to ensure effectiveness and respect for your skin.
  • Does not contain any chlorine.
  • Garnier BB Cream Original is a daily all-in-one beautifying moisturiser
  • Suitable for normal to dry skin
  • 24hr hydration
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Isononyl Isononanoate, Isohexadecane, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., PEG-20 Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Nylon-12, Cyclohexasiloxane, Propylene Glycol, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Stearyl Alcohol, Argilla / Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, Caprylyl Glycol, Lithium Magnesium Sodium Silicate, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Caffeine, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Cellulose Acetate Butyrate, Polyphosphorylcholine Glycol Acrylate, Citral, Ammonium Polyacryldimethyltauramide / Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Hyaluronate, [+/- May contain CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides], Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth the B.B. cream Miracle Skin Perfector as you would your regular moisturiser onto clean skin. To increase coverage, just add another layer.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • Garnier Customer Careline
  • 0800 0854 375 (UK), 1800 818 675 (ROI)
  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.garnier.co.uk
  • www.garnier.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent product

5 stars

I have sensitive skin so can't wear foundation all day. I use this product as a foundation. I get good coverage and it is easy to apply and gives me a natural, even skin tone and the colour is just right (I use medium). It also gives me an almost flawless finish. It is light weight and easy to wear and doesn't irritate my skin when I've had it on all day and it stays on, doesn't run off like foundation. I have received many compliments about how good my complexion looks, even by a beauty professional who said she was going to buy some too. If you haven't tried this, give it go, you will be pleased

Great for all ages

5 stars

Both myself and daughter use this and it's brilliant product, leaves the skin feeling lovely and soft

love garnier

5 stars

i love this miracle cream,nice and soft on your face and a lovely colour,i just use with a little blusher,thats all it needs

GREAT PRODUCT

5 stars

Bought this for myself instead of heavy fundation and Im really happy with that as its great moisturiser and gives a nice, glowy colour to my face

Usually bought next

Garnier Bb Cream Original Medium Tinted Moisturiser 50Ml

£ 5.00
£10.00/100ml

Offer

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Olay Total Effects Fair Bb Cream 50Ml

£ 7.50
£15.00/100ml

Offer

Nivea Tinted Moisturising Day Cream Natural 50Ml

£ 4.00
£8.00/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here