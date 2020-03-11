Garnier Bb Cream Original Medium Tinted Moisturiser 50Ml

it is a very good product. Good price, good quali
it is a very good product. Good price, good quality too. You dont need much.
Easy to use.
This is my fave BB cream. Light even colour. Takes me minutes to put on which suits me.
over the moon.
i bought this in light and medium and im glad i did, im so pleased with the over all product from the packaging to the feel, coverage and overall way it makes my face feel. i would pay double for the quality of this product as its amazing. i will add it was alot easier using click and collect from a tesco close to my address and not worry about where to park or driving into town to collect.
Good product
Easy to apply, good coverage and still quite light weight. I like the fact that it has some sun protection.
Smells good
Nice cream, although a little bit watery. Gives very light coverage and have to apply several times to hide all the imperfections.