Whitworths Figs 175G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£11.43/kg

Offer

Each 30g serving contains
  • Energy297kJ 70kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 990kJ

Product Description

  • Partially Rehydrated Figs
  • To find out more about our products visit: www.whitworths.co.uk
  • Nazli, in the Aegean region of Western Turkey, is where we source our Smyrna Figs. We chose these figs as we love the way they are left on the trees until they are perfectly ripe and sweet, they then naturally fall to the ground where they are gently laid out to dry in the Turkish sun.
  • Snack happy...
  • Our Soft Smyrna Figs are the perfect healthy snack for the whole family! Not only are they the most juicy figs but they are part of your 5 a day!
  • Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer. We go to great lengths to source and select the finest ingredients, but that's not all... our expertise and attention to detail in preparing our fruits mean that you are guaranteed a tasty and delicious result with every bite!
  • Naturally ripe, sweet & delicious
  • 1 of 5 a day
  • High in fibre
  • Source of iron
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Partially Rehydrated Figs (99%), Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and consume within 2 weeks. For best before date see base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK. Product of more than one country.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 5 servings

Name and address

  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irtlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 990kJ297kJ
-234kcal70kcal(27.0% NRV†)(8.0% NRV†)
Fat 1.5g0.5g
of which saturates 0.1gTrace
Carbohydrate 48.4g14.5g
of which sugars**48.4g14.5g
Fibre 6.9g2.1g
Protein 3.3g1.0g
Salt 0.1gTrace
Iron 3.9mg1.2mg
**Contains naturally occurring sugars--
†NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
This pack contains approx. 5 servings--

Tasty, juicy, full of fibre and sweet

5 stars

I love these, they are so juicy, very healthy as I need more fibre. Great to have as a nibble , one a day. Good reliable seal on the pack too, keeps fresh always

