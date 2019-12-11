Whitworths Cranberries 150G
- Energy1409kJ 332kcal17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1409kJ
Product Description
- Dried Cranberries Sweetened with Fruit Derived Syrup
- Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer. We go to great lengths to source and select the finest ingredients, but that's not all... our expertise and attention to detail in preparing our fruits mean that you are guaranteed a tasty and delicious results with every bite!
- Our Cranberries are carefully sourced in the northern states of the USA. The vines are harvested with water to ensure the fruit falls naturally, before being gathered together and infused with a fruit juice derived syrup to enhance the flavour and bring you a little gem of luxury.
- Fruit sweetened for rich & sumptuous flavour
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Fruit Derived Syrup from Pineapple, Cranberries (38%), Sunflower Oil
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal and consume within 2 months. Best before end: see base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK. Product is USA.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 5 servings
Name and address
- Whitworths Ltd.,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Return to
- Got a question or some feedback?
- Call us on 01933 654340
- Customer Care,
- Whitworths Ltd.,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
- To find out more about our products visit: www.whitworths.co.uk
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1409kJ
|422kJ
|-
|332kcal
|99kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|0.4g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|78.9g
|23.7g
|of which sugars
|67.4g
|20.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Trace
|Salt
|Trace
|Trace
