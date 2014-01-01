By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fizzy Cola Bottles 85G

Tesco Fizzy Cola Bottles 85G
£ 0.40
£0.47/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy306kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars10.1g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1458kJ / 343kcal

Product Description

  • Cola flavour jellies with a fizzy coating.
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Beef Gelatine, Modified Potato Starch, Malic Acid, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Acidity Regulator (Tricalcium Citrate), Flavouring, Citric Acid.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

85g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (21g)
Energy1458kJ / 343kcal306kJ / 72kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate77.1g16.2g
Sugars48.1g10.1g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein8.2g1.7g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Excllent product

5 stars

Tasty cola bottles

Nice enough

3 stars

I've not had that many nice fizzy cola bottle sweets since I was a kid. These were a pleasant enough reminder of those days.

