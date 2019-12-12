Star Finest Lager Beer Bottle 600Ml

Product Description
- Beer
- Nigeria's number 1 beer is brewed to perfection with the highest quality natural ingredients. Our special cold filtered brewing process guarantees superior quality and optimal cold refreshment. Each bottle of Star beer is subjected to over 250 quality checks ensuring you can enjoy your fresh and original Star!
- Premium quality
- NIS - Nigerian Mark of Quality
- Pack size: 600ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Malted Sorghum, Sucrose, Hops
Alcohol Units
3.06
ABV
5.1% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Nigerian Breweries PLC,
- RC: 613,
- Iganmu House,
- Lagos,
- Nigeria.
Return to
- consumercare@nbplc.com
- www.star-nigeria.com
- www.nbplc.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
600ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019