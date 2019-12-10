Lambs Navy Rum 1L

Product Description
- Genuine Navy Rum
- Lamb's is a premium-quality dark rum with a smooth, clean and distinctive taste. Founded in 1849 by Alfred Lamb, this unique blend of 18 superior Caribbean rums aged in wooden barrels quickly became the rum of choice for the British royal navy. Today the traditional recipe remains the same ensuring a deliciously smooth finish.
- Lamb's Navy rum can be enjoyed as a shot, in a simple mixed drink, or in a more complex cocktail.
- Aroma: Natural sweet cane and butter-rum
- Finish: Warm and lingering spicy dry finish
- Rich heritage smooth flavour
- Pack size: 1000ml
Information
Tasting Notes
- Complex blend of sweet island spice and molasses with subtle oak
Alcohol Units
40
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Bottled in UK
Name and address
- Alfred Lamb International Ltd.,
- London,
- EC2N 1AR.
Return to
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Customer Services,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
100cl ℮
