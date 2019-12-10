By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lambs Navy Rum 1L
£ 19.50
£19.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Genuine Navy Rum
  • Lamb's is a premium-quality dark rum with a smooth, clean and distinctive taste. Founded in 1849 by Alfred Lamb, this unique blend of 18 superior Caribbean rums aged in wooden barrels quickly became the rum of choice for the British royal navy. Today the traditional recipe remains the same ensuring a deliciously smooth finish.
  • Lamb's Navy rum can be enjoyed as a shot, in a simple mixed drink, or in a more complex cocktail.
  • Aroma: Natural sweet cane and butter-rum
  • Finish: Warm and lingering spicy dry finish
  • Rich heritage smooth flavour
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Complex blend of sweet island spice and molasses with subtle oak

Alcohol Units

40

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Bottled in UK

Name and address

  • Alfred Lamb International Ltd.,
  • London,
  • EC2N 1AR.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

100cl ℮

