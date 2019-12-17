By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Steam Bag Carrots Broccoli & Sweetcorn 640G

£ 1.75
£2.74/kg

Offer

One bag
  • Energy253kJ 60kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 158kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of carrots, broccoli florets and sweetcorn.
  • Prepared mixed vegetables, simply frozen. In individual steam bags ready to go straight into the microwave
  • Carrot, broccoli and sweetcorn in a steam bag to retain flavour
  • Pack size: 640g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot (40%), Broccoli Florets (32%), Sweetcorn.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Microwave From Frozen Instructions
For best results cook from frozen.
800W / 900W 2½ / 2½ mins
Do not open or pierce perforated bag. Place bag on a microwaveable plate. Cook on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Produce of

Produce of the EU, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

4mm

Net Contents

640g e (4 x 160g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Bag (160g)
Energy158kJ / 38kcal253kJ / 60kcal
Fat0.7g1.1g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate4.6g7.4g
Sugars3.1g5.0g
Fibre2.9g4.6g
Protein1.8g2.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 4 servings.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

