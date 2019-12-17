Tesco 4 Steam Bag Carrots Broccoli & Sweetcorn 640G
- Energy253kJ 60kcal3%
- Fat1.1g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars5.0g6%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 158kJ / 38kcal
Product Description
- A mix of carrots, broccoli florets and sweetcorn.
- Prepared mixed vegetables, simply frozen. In individual steam bags ready to go straight into the microwave
- Carrot, broccoli and sweetcorn in a steam bag to retain flavour
- Pack size: 640g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Carrot (40%), Broccoli Florets (32%), Sweetcorn.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Microwave From Frozen Instructions
For best results cook from frozen.
800W / 900W 2½ / 2½ mins
Do not open or pierce perforated bag. Place bag on a microwaveable plate. Cook on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Produce of
Produce of the EU, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
Net Contents
640g e (4 x 160g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Bag (160g)
|Energy
|158kJ / 38kcal
|253kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|7.4g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|5.0g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|4.6g
|Protein
|1.8g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|Pack contains 4 servings.
|When cooked according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..
