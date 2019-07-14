By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye 4 Shortcrust Steak Pies 620G

1.5(33)Write a review
Birds Eye 4 Shortcrust Steak Pies 620G
£ 3.20
£0.52/100g
Per pie (155g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1863kJ 446kcal
    22%
  • Fat27g
    39%
  • Saturates12g
    60%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.96g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As sold 100g provides:

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry filled with pieces of beef and onion in gravy.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Prime steak pieces, a rich onion gravy and melt-in-the-mouth shortcrust pastry
  • Made with 100% British & Irish beef
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 620g

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef (25%), Water, Pork Lard, Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Beef Stock, Tomato Purée, Yeast Extract, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Barley Malt Extract, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Sugar, Celery Extract, Maltodextrin, Rosemary, Molasses

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Eggs, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
200ºC Fan 180ºC Gas Mark 6 30-35 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place pie in foil dish on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook until golden.
Be careful! The filling will be very hot.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove al bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Contact us...
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Net Contents

620g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g provides:Per pie (155g) oven baked provides:
Energy - kJ1226kJ1863kJ
- kcal294kcal446kcal
Fat 18g27g
- of which Saturates 7.5g12g
Carbohydrate 24g37g
- of which Sugars 1.3g2.1g
Fibre 1.1g1.7g
Protein 8.4g13g
Salt 0.62g0.96g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove al bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

33 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Nothing like the box describes.

1 stars

Bought this week, cooked ok, looked ok, cut into pie gravy ran out as expected, not one chunk of meat, I guess i bought the vegetarian version, will not be buying again, waste of money.

Where’s the steak

1 stars

I bought these they definitely don’t look like picture on the box no steak in any of the four pies plus a sour taste to them

No meat just gravy and two pieces of gristle

1 stars

I would not buy this product again as the picture on the box has no relation to the product.

very bad quality,no meat just bland gravy,complain

1 stars

very bad quality,no meat just bland gravy,complained to birds eye ,sent me some coupons, wont be buying these pies again,

Empty

1 stars

Small pies with barely anything inside disguised with hard thick tasteless pastry, worst pie I've ever had, avoid

meat free mistake

1 stars

brit abroad. bought this overpriced mistake based on their tasty frozen bake at home sausage rolls. what a cop out! all pastry and no meat just bland gravy. the box photo shows chunks of meat spilling out of the pie. I could only manage to coax 1 anorexic morsel from the pastry. talk about trade description. is this a Brexit pie? how to spoil a Sunday nights dinner! ill be sticking to the sausage rolls in future. BEWARE!

Tangy taste,like the pies off

1 stars

These used to be amazing but recently they have a strange tangy taste,like when something tastes out of date.

Birds eye rubbish pies

2 stars

The pastry was passable, the gravy was ok, the meat is not in any way edible, even the dog turned his nose up

Absolutely Horrid

1 stars

The pie was bland and it had fatty bits of meat I tried 2 both the same. Won't ever purchase again, so disappointed

Terrible

1 stars

I brought these pies for the first time in years. The pastry was a very dry with no taste and as the meat I did not have one piece of steak in the pie it was just gravy.

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Birds Eye 4 Shortcrust Chicken Pies 620G

£ 3.20
£0.52/100g

Tesco 4 Chicken & Vegetable Pies 568G

£ 2.10
£0.37/100g

Offer

Tesco 4 Garlic Butter Breaded Chicken Kievs 500G

£ 2.50
£5.00/kg

Mr. Brain's 6 Pork Faggots 656G

£ 1.00
£1.53/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here