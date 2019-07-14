Birds Eye 4 Shortcrust Steak Pies 620G

Nothing like the box describes.
Bought this week, cooked ok, looked ok, cut into pie gravy ran out as expected, not one chunk of meat, I guess i bought the vegetarian version, will not be buying again, waste of money.
Where’s the steak
I bought these they definitely don’t look like picture on the box no steak in any of the four pies plus a sour taste to them
No meat just gravy and two pieces of gristle
I would not buy this product again as the picture on the box has no relation to the product.
very bad quality,no meat just bland gravy,complain
very bad quality,no meat just bland gravy,complained to birds eye ,sent me some coupons, wont be buying these pies again,
Empty
Small pies with barely anything inside disguised with hard thick tasteless pastry, worst pie I've ever had, avoid
meat free mistake
brit abroad. bought this overpriced mistake based on their tasty frozen bake at home sausage rolls. what a cop out! all pastry and no meat just bland gravy. the box photo shows chunks of meat spilling out of the pie. I could only manage to coax 1 anorexic morsel from the pastry. talk about trade description. is this a Brexit pie? how to spoil a Sunday nights dinner! ill be sticking to the sausage rolls in future. BEWARE!
Tangy taste,like the pies off
These used to be amazing but recently they have a strange tangy taste,like when something tastes out of date.
Birds eye rubbish pies
The pastry was passable, the gravy was ok, the meat is not in any way edible, even the dog turned his nose up
Absolutely Horrid
The pie was bland and it had fatty bits of meat I tried 2 both the same. Won't ever purchase again, so disappointed
Terrible
I brought these pies for the first time in years. The pastry was a very dry with no taste and as the meat I did not have one piece of steak in the pie it was just gravy.