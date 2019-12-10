Passoa 70Cl

Product Description
- Liqueur
- Passoa is a passionfruit flavoured liqueur made with natural passionfruit. It is the essential ingredient to make a Passoa Star Martini, a new classic cocktail, and has been a fundamental feature in bars all over the world since 1986. Recently becoming the ultimate item to make and create delicious cocktails at home. The bottle is bold and black and features the star of the show...the passionfruit! The liquid is luscious red and reveals tangy and zesty flavours that invigorate the palate. Passoa can be used in a number of cocktails or with a mixer for those who enjoy the sweeter things in life. Enjoy!
- The essential ingredient for a Passoa Star Martini with the delicious flavour of passion fruit
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Ingredients
Water, Alcohol, Sugar, Reconstituted Passion Fruit Juice from Brazil (2%), Flavours (including Passion Fruits), Acidity Regulator: E331, Acid: Citric Acid, Stabilizer: E445, Colours: E122 and E102
Alcohol Units
11.9
ABV
17% vol
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake 40ml Passoa, 40ml vodka, 10ml vanilla syrup, 10ml fresh lime juice, and the pulp of half a passion fruit. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with the other half passion fruit. Serve with a shot of Prosecco or Champagne (optional)
Name and address
- Cointreau,
- 49124 Saint Barthelemy,
- D'Anjon,
- France.
Return to
- www.passoa.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
