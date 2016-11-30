Philips Avent Classic Bottle Pink 2X 260Ml

Simply and effective
simple, durable and effective - still a hit with my little one
Great
I brought this a few weeks ago I love it easy to hold for my little one and easy to no how much water to put in all the numbers are labels probley lovely worth the money
Very simple to use
Bought it while back and it's brilliant as its using less parts now!! Love it!!
Fantastic value for money
I bought these for my granddaughter. Cheapest I could find on line by far for the same product.
Great girlie bottles
Lovely colour and great easy to hold shape. Will buy blue for my son also.
Would avoid
I bought two of these bottles a month ago due to nursery losing our tippee ones. I made a 8oz milk and shook it with the lid on and it leaked everywhere I expect abit of milk to come out but not flood the lid.anyway I gave my daughter her milk and her top was soaked from the 2 holes for anti colic or something and this is where the leak floods out from awful design as the tippee ones do not do this.do not buy this product
Great product
My daughter had been using Dr Brown bottles and I wanted to change as she no longer needed them and they had started to leak. Bottles arrived next day and are great. Same shape teat so she had no difficulty with them.
Cheapest like to like product across UK.
I bought 260 ml Avent Phillip baby bottles for my twins and I'm so happy that i got it cheap across UK only from Tesco. It really helps when you got two babies as I can't work harder as I could before twins arrived. Well done Tesco. Well said Tesco " Every little helps".
Great product
I bought it one month ago for my daughter she really like it
Great Bottles
Excellent bottles. Lovely pink colour. Come with teats too! Great value for money. Well done Tesco!