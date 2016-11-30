Philips Avent Classic Bottle Blue 2X 260Ml

Simply and effective
simple, durable and effective - still a hit with my little one
Not current design
I bought this to be compatible with my existing classic bottles only to find it's an older model with an additional part and different teats meaning it would be difficult to 'fish out' of my cold water sterilising unit in it's entiritey when in with the other bottles. It also means tests are difficult to replace as they are not stock items like the current model. I have returned it and am hoping I will not be charged the £3.49 postage for this as I consider it to be an inappropriate item. If I am charged I will not purchase from Tesco again where partners are involved.
Good quality Product
I am happy with this purchase and it was value for money. I love the blue colour
Avent Bottles
I bought these last month and they are a fantastic product, compact enough to fit into the baby's bag and a fantastic deal with no leaking. Tesco sprucing was roughly 18% cheaper than anywhere else we looked, that's brilliant value. Not only is the product fantastic but the hassle free communication from Tesco stating that they had been dispatched and then ready to collect.
Great bottles
Love these for the colour, my daughter had pink and now my son has blue, probably gimmicky but I love them - good teats and anti colic value built in.
Brilliant
Used this with all my children. Does everything I want it to do.
Great bottles
I bought this a month ago after hearing reviews seem great & well worth the money
Brilliant product and equally brilliant service
Perfect and convenient as I collected from my local express store
Best bottles
Great price - cheaper than Amazon and so easy to click and collect and pick up with your shopping!
The best bottles
My 18 month old son loves avent bottles since he was a new born.. I have tried others but Philips Avent bottles are the best.