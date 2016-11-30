Philips Avent Classic Bottle Blue 2X 260Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Unique anti-colic valve
  • Made of BPA-free plastic
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Designed for uninterrupted feeding
  • Benefits
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*
  • 60% less fussing at night*
  • Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding
  • Teat shape designed for secure latch
  • * At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
  • Easy to use, clean and assemble
  • Leak-free design
  • Easy to clean and assemble with few parts
  • Easy to hold
  • Wide neck bottle with rounded corner for easy cleaning
  • Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup
  • This bottle is BPA-free
  • Different teat flow rates available

Information

Lower age limit

1 Months

Net Contents

2 x Feeding Bottles

31 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Simply and effective

5 stars

simple, durable and effective - still a hit with my little one

Not current design

1 stars

I bought this to be compatible with my existing classic bottles only to find it's an older model with an additional part and different teats meaning it would be difficult to 'fish out' of my cold water sterilising unit in it's entiritey when in with the other bottles. It also means tests are difficult to replace as they are not stock items like the current model. I have returned it and am hoping I will not be charged the £3.49 postage for this as I consider it to be an inappropriate item. If I am charged I will not purchase from Tesco again where partners are involved.

Good quality Product

4 stars

I am happy with this purchase and it was value for money. I love the blue colour

Avent Bottles

5 stars

I bought these last month and they are a fantastic product, compact enough to fit into the baby's bag and a fantastic deal with no leaking. Tesco sprucing was roughly 18% cheaper than anywhere else we looked, that's brilliant value. Not only is the product fantastic but the hassle free communication from Tesco stating that they had been dispatched and then ready to collect.

Great bottles

5 stars

Love these for the colour, my daughter had pink and now my son has blue, probably gimmicky but I love them - good teats and anti colic value built in.

Brilliant

5 stars

Used this with all my children. Does everything I want it to do.

Great bottles

5 stars

I bought this a month ago after hearing reviews seem great & well worth the money

Brilliant product and equally brilliant service

5 stars

Perfect and convenient as I collected from my local express store

Best bottles

5 stars

Great price - cheaper than Amazon and so easy to click and collect and pick up with your shopping!

The best bottles

5 stars

My 18 month old son loves avent bottles since he was a new born.. I have tried others but Philips Avent bottles are the best.

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

