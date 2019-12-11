By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tyrrells Crisps Lightlyseasalted Crisps 150G

4(1)Write a review
Tyrrells Crisps Lightlyseasalted Crisps 150G
£ 1.25
£0.83/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Mature cheddar cheese & chives seasoned potato crisps
  • England Rugby
  • Tyrrells Premier 15s
  • Official Crisp
  • premier15s.com
  • Twitter @premier15s
  • We're a social bunch who like to entertain...
  • Facebook and Instagram: Tyrrellsofficial
  • Twitter @Tyrrells
  • The tangy hit of mature cheddar with the oniony twang of that most snippable of herbs.
  • They're made with the finest local potatoes, complete with jackets, hand-cooked in small batches and spun to achieve our signature crunch.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Lactose (Milk), Onion Powder, Mature Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Dried Chives, Garlic Powder, Natural Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Approx. servings per pack: 5

Name and address

  • Tyrrells Potato Crisps Ltd.,
  • Tyrrells Court Farm,
  • Leominster,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR6 9DQ,
  • England.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy2121kJ/ 508kcal636kJ/ 152kcal
Fat29.1g8.7g
Saturates3.5g1.0g
Carbohydrate52.8g15.8g
Sugars3.9g1.2g
Protein7.0g2.1g
Salt1.3g0.39g
Approx. servings per pack: 5--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

4 stars

These are really nice. Not too oily and very crunchy!

