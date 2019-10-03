By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pride Creamed Coconut 198G

Pride Creamed Coconut 198G
£ 0.90
£0.46/100ml

Product Description

  • Creamed Coconut
  • Premium quality
  • Pack size: 198ml

Information

Ingredients

Coconut (100%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See top of pack.

Produce of

Product of Indonesia, manufactured and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For Coconut Milk: Pour 400ml boiling water into a jug and add 100g Creamed Coconut. Stir until dissolved.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Westmill Foods,
  • 26 Crown Road,
  • Enfield,
  • EN1 1DZ.

Return to

  • Westmill Foods,
  • 26 Crown Road,
  • Enfield,
  • EN1 1DZ.
  • Tel: 020 8345 8100
  • Fax: 020 8345 8299
  • www.westmill.co.uk

Net Contents

198g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 2781kJ / 674kcal
Fat 62.6g
of which Saturates 56.23g
Carbohydrates12.5g
of which Sugars 7.8g
Dietary Fibre 13.5g
Protein 8.5g
Salt <0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Creamy and cheap!!!

5 stars

Great Value, Great Product!!!!

