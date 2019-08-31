By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Alta Rica Instant Coffee 100G

4.5(185)Write a review
Nescafe Alta Rica Instant Coffee 100G
Each serving (mug) contains
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Freeze Dried Soluble Coffee
  • NESCAFE Alta Rica is a bold, premium coffee with a distinctive flavour. As the strongest coffee of our NESCAFÉ Collection family, it has an intense aroma and deep, rounded taste.
  • Relish your most satisfying premium coffee experience yet. Thrill your taste buds as you savour the rich, bold taste of NESCAFE Alta Rica and its toasted notes. Dark and distinctive, this is an exquisite coffee, perfect for coffee connoisseurs everywhere.
  • A Premium Coffee Roast
  • Creating a most sophisticated coffee requires only excellent Arabica coffee beans, grown in the finest coffee regions of Latin America. So naturally, our expert roasters take 100% Latin American Arabica coffee beans and dark roast them to perfection, releasing their strong and intense flavour.
  • With over 75 years' experience, our roasters create the very best premium coffee, with a distinct taste and intense aroma, guaranteeing you a mouth-watering, delectable coffee moment.
  • The NESCAFE Plan
  • NESCAFE Alta Rica is made from 100% natural Arabica coffee beans. We are committed to ensuring the long-term availability of coffee, preserving the future of high quality coffee for generations to come. In the past five years alone we have provided 90 million high yield, disease resistant coffee trees to farms in coffee growing communities around the world. Healthier coffee trees grow higher quality beans in greater quantity, improving the farmer's income and ensuring the future of your delicious cup of NESCAFE. Find out more about the NESCAFE Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafeplan.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFE
  • NESCAFE is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFE coffee are drunk every second!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Our darkest NESCAFE roast; a bold coffee with a distinctive flavour
  • Made with 100% Arabica coffee beans from Latin America
  • Part of the NESCAFE Collection family
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 200ml of hot water to 1 teaspoon (1.8g) of coffee.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 100mlPer serving (1.8g + 200ml water)% RI*
Energy kJ48449
Energy kcal11812<1%
Fat g0.2NilTrace<1%
of which saturates g0.1NilTrace<1%
Carbohydrate g3.1Trace0.1<1%
of which sugars g3.1Trace0.1<1%
Fibre g34.10.30.6-
Protein g7.80.10.1<1%
Salt g0.25NilTrace<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

185 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Fulfilling beans

5 stars

Love this blend, rich, intense and a very pleasant coffee. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous

5 stars

Buy this every 2 weeks absolutely love it and wouldn’t have any other coffee [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great rich flavour

5 stars

I love this first thing in the morning, it taste gorgeous and is full flavoured.

An Excellent Brew

5 stars

A strong and bold flavour that gives a good caffeine Kick.

Definitely try it

4 stars

I brought this on Saturday over half a jar gone! Got all my friends and family to try it they loved the flavour, delicious!

The best of the best!!

5 stars

This is my go to coffee. I recommend all my friends to try the Alta Rica. Tastes amazing, strong and just what you need for such a reasonable price!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing coffee

5 stars

I have been using this coffee for a few weeks now and I love it. I tastes fantastic. The aroma when the foil is first taken off is amazing, it's very rich. The flavour itself is lovely, it has a great depth of flavour and a little goes a long way. I made a coffee for my parents when they came for lunch and they asked me what type of coffee it was as they also really liked it. I will buy this coffee all the time now as it is so good. I would also recommend it to others.

A nice change

4 stars

Stronger than my everyday coffee and nice to have in the cupboard for when I fancy a more intense coffee tasting experience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth Rich Taste

5 stars

I swapped from my previous brand after tasting this at a friends house... so glad I did.

Deliciously smooth

4 stars

Bought recently, I think this coffee is delicious, strong enough for serious coffee drinkers, yet smooth and light to taste. A very good price, and quality compares with coffee bought at authentic coffee shops. Highly recommended.

1-10 of 185 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

