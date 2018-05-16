By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cofresh Okra Cut 300G

Cofresh Okra Cut 300G
£ 1.00
£3.34/kg

Product Description

  • Chopped Okra
  • Our fresh cut vegetables are farmed and hand picked for that full fresh taste. Perfect for roasting, frying and steaming. For a healthier lifestyle.
  • 100% freshness
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Okra

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°CDo not re-freeze once thawed

Produce of

Product of China

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Importer address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • Unit 3 39 Menzies Road,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 0JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Cofresh Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • Unit 3 39 Menzies Road,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 0JL,
  • UK.
  • Email: sales@cofresh.com
  • Website: www.cofresh.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage 300g serving contains%RI* (% Daily intakes per serving)100g containsRI* for an average adult
Energy 390kJ130kJ8400kJ
-93kcal5%31kcal2000kcal
Fat 0.0g0%0.0g70g
Of which saturates 0.0g0%0.0g20g
Carbohydrates18.5g6.2g
Of which sugars 0.0g0%0.0g90g
Fibre 13.8g4.6g
Protein 4.5g1.5g
Salt 0.00g0%0.00g6g
This pack contains 1 serving----
*RI - Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
*RI as per UK standards----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

