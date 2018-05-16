Cofresh Okra Cut 300G

Product Description
- Chopped Okra
- Our fresh cut vegetables are farmed and hand picked for that full fresh taste. Perfect for roasting, frying and steaming. For a healthier lifestyle.
- 100% freshness
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Okra
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°CDo not re-freeze once thawed
Produce of
Product of China
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Importer address
- Cofresh Snack Foods Ltd.,
- Unit 3 39 Menzies Road,
- Leicester,
- LE4 0JL,
- UK.
Return to
- Cofresh Snack Foods Ltd.,
- Unit 3 39 Menzies Road,
- Leicester,
- LE4 0JL,
- UK.
- Email: sales@cofresh.com
- Website: www.cofresh.co.uk
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average 300g serving contains
|%RI* (% Daily intakes per serving)
|100g contains
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|390kJ
|130kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|93kcal
|5%
|31kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0%
|0.0g
|70g
|Of which saturates
|0.0g
|0%
|0.0g
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|18.5g
|6.2g
|Of which sugars
|0.0g
|0%
|0.0g
|90g
|Fibre
|13.8g
|4.6g
|Protein
|4.5g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.00g
|0%
|0.00g
|6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI - Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI as per UK standards
|-
|-
|-
|-
