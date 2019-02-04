Cofresh Baby Whole Okra 300G

don't buy!
over ripe, full of seeds, not fit to eat!
Wrongly lable as baby okra
I bought to make stew with baby okra as the lable on the package said so however the Content in the bag is not baby okra at all they are Very big , hard mature okra . Should the lable be changed it’s confusing the consumer.
Do not buy it!!
Awful product. Labelling and content do not match. Every okra is old. No baby okra there! Also okra are full of water which gives a gluey consistentency to the dish. Extremely upset