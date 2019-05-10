By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gentle And Unflavoured Lubricant 75Ml
£ 2.50
£3.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Gentle and Unflavoured Lubricant 75ml
  • Tesco Light lubricant is unflavoured, water based, and sugar free for gentle lubrication Clear and odourless. non-sticky and non-staining. This odourless lubricant is clear, non-sticky and doesn’t stain Gentle unflavoured lubricant is Tesco Light lubricant provides additional lubrication to relieve the symptoms of genital dryness during sex.
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Disodium EDTA.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place Do not store in direct sunlight

Produce of

Produced in the Czech Republic

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply twist the pump head to open and press down to release the lubricant. The product can be reactivated with a few drops of water. Safe to use with condoms, simply apply to the outside of the condom once it’s already on.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Change isn’t always good

1 stars

I used to absolutely love the old sequre Tesco’s lube, it was simple and had a nice cooling effect. Other than the packaging I’m unsure what has changed but something in the recipe now causes a very unpleasant hot sensation, not nice, and rather concerning. I will no longer be buying what was unfortunately my preferred lube, and I recommend others avoid.

Honestly the best lube ever 10 out of 10 from me s

5 stars

Honestly the best lube ever 10 out of 10 from me so sad they don’t sell it no more 🙁

BRING BACK

5 stars

absolutely amazing. I always recommend it, how ever it seems to be unavalable, please bring it back, i havent had s@x is 3 weeks !

