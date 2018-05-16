Dr. Oetker Liquid Glucose 140G

Product Description
- Liquid Glucose
- Dr. Oetker Liquid Glucose or (Glucose Syrup) is a thick, clear syrup that controls the formation of sugar crystals, which is particularly important when making frozen desserts and confectionery. It can also be used in a variety of sweet recipes including desserts, cakes, icings and jam making. Our Liquid Glucose comes in a mess free tube for ease of use and dispensing.
- Established over 100 years ago in Germany, Dr. Oetker has developed ahead of the industry and enjoys a reputation as one of the most trusted food brands internationally.
- Starting with our Baking Powder measured sachets, the company has gone from strength to strength, playing a key role in all aspects of baking - from the raising agents, icings and decorations. We're always here to inspire, educate and entertain so you can get the best baking feeling.
- Also known as glucose syrup
- Ideal for frozen desserts and confectionery
- Mess free tube
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose syrup
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See cap.
Preparation and Usage
- Unscrew cap and remove foil seal.
- Squeeze tube gently to dispense.
- Use quantity as stated in your recipe.
- For easier dispensing warm the tube in hot water and for easier measuring use a hot metal spoon.
- Wipe tube nozzle with a damp cloth after use and replace cap tightly.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1377 kJ/324 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|81 g
|of which sugars
|55 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.01 g
