Tesco Mackerel In Extra Olive Oil Skinless And Boneless

4(7)Write a review
£ 0.80
£0.91/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Mackerel fillets in extra virgin olive oil.
  • Pack size: 88G

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel (Fish), Extra Virgin Olive Oil (29%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.,

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Produced in

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

88g

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g drained containsHalf of a drained can (44g) contains
Energy1152kJ / 277kcal507kJ / 122kcal
Fat21.6g9.5g
Saturates5.1g2.2g
Carbohydrate0.2g<0.1g
Sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein20.3g8.9g
Salt0.7g0.3g
Omega-33.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

It's Fantabulous, great for your health, what more

5 stars

It's Fantabulous, great for your health, what more can I say!!!

Very good for the Price

4 stars

It is very nice fish this. Not quite the nicest tinned Mackerel I have had, but still very tasty and really good for the price, very good value and tasty and nutritious too.

Not hat it was

3 stars

I've been buying this for a while now and used to really enjoy it. But since the packaging changed there seems to have been a noticeable change in the proportion of mackerel to oil. With the occasional exception, there used to be the plenty of oil to go on your toast but now the fish is swamped. If it still had gills it could swim in the tin.

Quality for sure.

5 stars

Boneless and skinless just like it says on the tin. I love this mackerel and I have a tin for breakfast nearly everyday.

Delicious and easy way to get your Omega-3!

5 stars

A staple for my store cupboard and a tasty, inexpensive and convenient way to get more of that oily fish we are all supposed to be eating. Tesco's own brand seems to stand up well against more expensive brands and this is one product I would not be without!

Tasty and good value

5 stars

I buy this every week. I prefer Tescos own brand to brand names and other supermarkets. It's also on offer all the time. Tasty fish with just the right amount of olive oil.

little fish little satisfaction

1 stars

Very disappointed, I bought 4 tins of which I have used 3 the last 2 had very little fish and although oil came with the fish the tin was still over half full of oil. I am sure last time I bought them they were not like this

