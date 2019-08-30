Tesco Mackerel In Extra Olive Oil Skinless And Boneless

It's Fantabulous, great for your health, what more
It's Fantabulous, great for your health, what more can I say!!!
Very good for the Price
It is very nice fish this. Not quite the nicest tinned Mackerel I have had, but still very tasty and really good for the price, very good value and tasty and nutritious too.
Not hat it was
I've been buying this for a while now and used to really enjoy it. But since the packaging changed there seems to have been a noticeable change in the proportion of mackerel to oil. With the occasional exception, there used to be the plenty of oil to go on your toast but now the fish is swamped. If it still had gills it could swim in the tin.
Quality for sure.
Boneless and skinless just like it says on the tin. I love this mackerel and I have a tin for breakfast nearly everyday.
Delicious and easy way to get your Omega-3!
A staple for my store cupboard and a tasty, inexpensive and convenient way to get more of that oily fish we are all supposed to be eating. Tesco's own brand seems to stand up well against more expensive brands and this is one product I would not be without!
Tasty and good value
I buy this every week. I prefer Tescos own brand to brand names and other supermarkets. It's also on offer all the time. Tasty fish with just the right amount of olive oil.
little fish little satisfaction
Very disappointed, I bought 4 tins of which I have used 3 the last 2 had very little fish and although oil came with the fish the tin was still over half full of oil. I am sure last time I bought them they were not like this