John West Limited No Drain Tuna Steaks In Oil 3X60g

John West Limited No Drain Tuna Steaks In Oil 3X60g
Product Description

  • Tuna Steak with a Little Sunflower Oil
  • 100% Traceable
  • Track your can john-west.co.uk
  • Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
  • We have a can-do attitude at John West. It's why we bring home the finest catch and bring you pioneering ideas like our No Drain tuna - it's our best succulent tuna steak from wild fish, only with less mess.
  • No drain less mess
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Tuna Steak (89%), Sunflower Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Refrigerate any unused product and consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See Side of Sleeve

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN

Importer address

  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • England.

Return to

Net Contents

3 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesDrained Product Per 100gDrained Product Per Can (60g)
Energy 832 kJ / 199 kcal499 kJ / 119 kcal
Fat 10.9g6.5g
(of which saturates) (1.8g)(1.1g)
Carbohydrate 0g0g
(of which sugars) (0g)(0g)
Protein 25.2g15.1g
Salt 1.0g0.6g

Safety information

ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN

