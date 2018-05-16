By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Dragon Thai Red Curry Paste 285G

Blue Dragon Thai Red Curry Paste 285G
£ 2.00
£0.70/100g

Product Description

  • Thai-style red curry paste.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 285g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Paste [Red Chilli Peppers, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Minced Lemongrass (4.5%), Minced Galangal (4.5%), Kaffir Lime Leaves, Fish Sauce [Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Water, Sugar], Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Salt, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Onion, Chilli Flakes, Ground Coriander, Coriander Leaf, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Cumin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 month.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeling inspired?
  • We like to tailor our Thai curries by adding a teaspoon of palm sugar or a dash of Blue Dragon Fish Sauce.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.bluedragon.co.uk

Net Contents

285g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy601kJ/145kcal
Fat10.7g
of which saturates1.2g
Carbohydrate10.0g
of which sugars3.9g
Protein1.1g
Salt4.1g

