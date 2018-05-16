Blue Dragon Thai Red Curry Paste 285G

Product Description
- Thai-style red curry paste.
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 285g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Paste [Red Chilli Peppers, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Minced Lemongrass (4.5%), Minced Galangal (4.5%), Kaffir Lime Leaves, Fish Sauce [Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Water, Sugar], Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Salt, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Onion, Chilli Flakes, Ground Coriander, Coriander Leaf, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Cumin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 month.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Feeling inspired?
- We like to tailor our Thai curries by adding a teaspoon of palm sugar or a dash of Blue Dragon Fish Sauce.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Return to
Net Contents
285g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|601kJ/145kcal
|Fat
|10.7g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|10.0g
|of which sugars
|3.9g
|Protein
|1.1g
|Salt
|4.1g
