Douwe Egbert's Pure Indulgence Instant Coffee 190G

- Freeze dried instant coffee
- Experience the taste and aroma of Douwe Pure Indulgence instant coffee. Made from a blend of the finest quality beans, its rich and velvety flavour make it the perfect cup of coffee for that special me moment in your day
- With over 260 years of expertise in blending and roasting, Douwe Egberts continues to bring you great tasting coffee. A guaranteed standard of consistent quality and craft is sealed in every pack of Douwe Egberts
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Strength - 4
- Quality guarantee - dark roasted for pure indulgence
- Pack size: 190g
Store in a cool dry place. Best before: See bottom
Packing. Recyclable
