Buckwud Organic Maple Syrup 250G

Product Description

  • Organic 100% Pure Canadian Maple Syrup
  • facebook.com/buckwudmaplesyrup
  • 100% Pure & Organic Canadian Maple Syrup - No1 Medium
  • With its amber colour, Buckwud Organic Maple Syrup has a typical maple flavour with buttery caramel and mild smokey notes.
  • Buckwud Organic maple syrup is the perfect brunch partner to bring natural and tasty sweetness to your dishes. Absolutely delicious on pancakes, waffles and ice-cream, it is also great to sweeten coffee.
  • Long, long ago, the first people of the land that is now Canada discovered that when they pierced the bark of the maple tree, a sticky, sweet liquid trickled out. They tasted it: “IT'S GUD!”, they thought. “SINZIBUCKWUD”, which means “drawn from the woods”, was born. Not much has changed in the way our maple syrup is produced today. 100% pure from organic trees to your table.
  • Organic
  • 100% pure from organic trees to your table
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Refrigerated after opening and use within 4 weeks.Best before end: see neck of bottle.

Produce of

Packed in Canada

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • PO Box 3771,
  • Pewsey,
  • SN8 9DD.

Return to

  • PO Box 3771,
  • Pewsey,
  • SN8 9DD.
  • Give us a call 0800 954 8077

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 1150 KJ, 271 Kcal
Fat <0.5g
Of which Saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 67g
Of which Total Sugars 64g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.03g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Simply the best

5 stars

It's the best. Expensive, but you get what you pay for. It's genuine, full-flavoured Canadian maple syrup. I use it in my salad dressing instead of sugar and, of course, French toast and crispy bacon. Yum!

