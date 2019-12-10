By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oyster Bay Sparkling Cuvee Brut 75Cl

3.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Oyster Bay Sparkling Cuvee Brut 75Cl
£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Brut - White New Zealand Wine
  • Oyster Bay wines capture the special character of New Zealand's cool climate viticulture... elegant, assertive wines with glorious fruit flavours.
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Radiant lime, citrus and white peach, accentuated by a finely bubbled palate with a crisp, refreshing finish.

Region of Origin

Hawkes Bay

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Oyster Bay Wines New Zealand Ltd.

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Michael Ivicevich

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The free-run juice is cold settled, followed by a slow, temperature controlled primary fermentation to develop elegant, assertive flavours in the base wine (Cuvée). The Cuvée is then inoculated with yeast to undertake a secondary fermentation, which develops the delicate, finely bubbled palate and refreshing finish in the wine. Following a period of lees contact to build complexity, the wine is bottled young to capture the fresh, varietal intensity.

History

  • The philosophy of Oyster Bay is to produce fine, distinctly regional Super Premium wines that are elegant and assertive, with glorious fruit flavours. Oyster Bay produces wines from the renowned regions of Marlborough and Hawke's Bay.

Regional Information

  • The Hawke's Bay wine region is arguably the most exciting find for the cultivation of sparkling wine in New Zealand. Ancient alluvial river terraces provide for a superb mix of soils over gravelly, free-draining sub soils, with an abundance of pure river water for irrigation. With a temperate maritime climate, the vines are warmed by strong clear sunlight during the day and cooled at night by the sea breezes of the Pacific Ocean.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Oyster Bay Wines New Zealand Ltd.,
  • 169 Evenden Road,
  • Twyford,
  • Hastings 4175,
  • New Zealand.

Importer address

  • Delegat Europe Limited,
  • 4th floor,
  • 27-29 Cursitor Street,
  • London,
  • EC4A 1LT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Delegat Europe Limited,
  • 4th floor,
  • 27-29 Cursitor Street,
  • London,
  • EC4A 1LT,
  • UK.
  • www.oysterbaywines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Decent fizz!

4 stars

I ordered this after reading the reviews. I enjoy Prosecco but thought I would give this a try. It was worth buying but I still prefer Prosecco, this wine was a bit too acidic for my tastes.

Knocks the spots off real shampoo!

5 stars

Having read the previous review,it just goes to show everyone has their own taste. Having spent some time working my way through the various Champagne vinyards of the region, I have to say this NZ fizz is worth every penny. It easily compares to a £30-£40 bottle of true champagne. It has a light body, crisp dry flavour and is very suited to drinking on its own or with a pudding. I'd recommend tis sparkling wine, unless you need to have the word 'Champagne' on the bottle at the table.

Disappointing

2 stars

I expect so much from the Oyster Bay label. This was weak and tasteless. Certainly plenty of "fizz", but that was about all. Leave the taste to France or Spain. I won't be purchasing again!

Usually bought next

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here