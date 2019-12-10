Oyster Bay Sparkling Cuvee Brut 75Cl

Decent fizz!
I ordered this after reading the reviews. I enjoy Prosecco but thought I would give this a try. It was worth buying but I still prefer Prosecco, this wine was a bit too acidic for my tastes.
Knocks the spots off real shampoo!
Having read the previous review,it just goes to show everyone has their own taste. Having spent some time working my way through the various Champagne vinyards of the region, I have to say this NZ fizz is worth every penny. It easily compares to a £30-£40 bottle of true champagne. It has a light body, crisp dry flavour and is very suited to drinking on its own or with a pudding. I'd recommend tis sparkling wine, unless you need to have the word 'Champagne' on the bottle at the table.
Disappointing
I expect so much from the Oyster Bay label. This was weak and tasteless. Certainly plenty of "fizz", but that was about all. Leave the taste to France or Spain. I won't be purchasing again!