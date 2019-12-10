By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Carling 12X440ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Carling 12X440ml
£ 9.00
£1.71/litre

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Original Lager
  • We carry out over 200 quality checks throughout the brewing process to create a perfectly balanced pint we're proud of, all with a great refreshing taste. That's why we're the UK's #1 lager.
  • Carling Lager is proud to be Made Local, right here in Burton-on-Trent, using 100% British Barley that's Red Tractor approved.
  • We're the UK's no.1 lager for a reason. Carling is brewed to have the perfect balance of sweetness and bitterness, giving it that brilliantly refreshing taste from the first sip to the last. And of course, from grain to glass, we're making it where we're from.
  • Burton-on-Trent is a town world-famous for brewing at the very heart of Britain. We brew Carling using only the best British barley, lovingly grown and harvested across the country, including from our very own Growers Group.
  • 4% ABV
  • Perfectly balanced
  • Great refreshing taste
  • Pack size: 5280ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley and Wheat

ABV

4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before End: see base of can.

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton-on-Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.

Distributor address

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,
  • Co Kildare.

Return to

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton-on-Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.
  • Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate)
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,
  • Co Kildare.
  • ROI consumer helpline: +44 (0)1283 514170 (ROI calls charged at standard rate to UK)
  • www.carling.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml440ml Can:
Energy 133kJ585kJ
-32kcal140kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 2.4g10.6g
of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 0.2g0.9g
Salt 0g0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Carling Lager 18X440ml

£ 10.00
£1.27/litre

Strongbow Dark Fruit Cider 10X440ml Can

£ 9.00
£2.05/litre

Offer

Fosters Lager Beer 18 Pack 440Ml

£ 11.00
£1.39/litre

Offer

John Smiths Extra Smooth 18X440ml Cans

£ 13.00
£1.65/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here