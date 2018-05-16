By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dole Pineapple In Juice 113G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Dole Pineapple In Juice 113G

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 0.50
£7.36/kg

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Product Description

  • Pineapple in Juice
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 68G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Pineapple 62%, Pineapple Juice 38%, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Best Before: See Side.

Produce of

Manufactured in the Philippines

Name and address

  • Dole,
  • 36 rue de Chateaudun,
  • F-75009 Paris,
  • (France).

Return to

  • www.dole.com

Drained weight

68g

Net Contents

113g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g :
Energy:225 kJ/53 kcal
Fat:0.1 g
of which saturated:<0.1 g
Carbohydrates:12.1 g
of which sugars:12 g
Fibre:0.9 g
Protein:0.5 g
Salt:<0.1 g
Vitamin C:28.5 mg - *36%
*of Recommended Daily Values-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Dole Tropical Fruit In Tropical Jelly 123G

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 0.50
£0.41/100g

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Hartleys Ready To Eat Jelly Strawberry 125G

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 0.55
£0.44/100g

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Redmere Farms Sweet Potato 1Kg

  • Aldi Price Match

  • Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 0.99
£0.99/kg

  • Aldi Price Match

  • Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Hartleys Jelly Pot Mandarin 175G

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here