Grace Mighty Malt Drink 330Ml

Grace Mighty Malt Drink 330Ml
£ 1.10
£0.33/100ml

Product Description

  • NEW & IMPROVED.
  • QUALITY SINCE 1922.
  • The Classic Non-Alcoholic Energy Malt Drink.
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Colour (E150c), Hops, Vitamins: Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Biotin and Vitamin B12

Recycling info

Pack. Glass

Name and address

  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL7 1HT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL7 1HT,
  • UK.
  • www.encoproducts.co.uk

Net Contents

330ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy250kJ/60kcal
Protein0.7g
Carbohydrate14g
of which Sugars14g
Fat0g
of which: Saturates0g
Fibre0.1g
Sodiumtrace
Vitamin B60.3mg*
Vitamin B120.15µg*
Biotin0.023mg*
Pantothenic acid0.9mg*
*(15%RDA)-

