Grace Coconut Water Smooth 310Ml

Product Description
- Coconut Water Drink
- Grace Coconut Water juice Drink is a delicious and refreshing thirst quencher, packed with the delicate aroma and flavour of young coconuts straight from the tree - Hydrate yourself with Grace Coconut Water Juice Drink!
- Ultimate hydration
- Pack size: 310ml
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Water (85%), Water, Sugar
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hoursBest Before End Date: See End of Can
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
- Shake well before opening
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- WGC,
- Herts,
- AL7 1HW.
Return to
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- WGC,
- Herts,
- AL7 1HW.
- www.gracefoods.co.uk
Net Contents
310ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|94kJ/22kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|Of which Saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrates
|5.5g
|Of which Sugars
|5.2g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.05g
|Manganese
|0.34mg (17%)*
|Potassium
|120mg (6%)*
|Minerals
|-
|*% Of Daily Reference Intake
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019