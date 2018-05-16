By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grace Coconut Water Smooth 310Ml

£ 0.95
£0.31/100ml

Product Description

  • Coconut Water Drink
  • Grace Coconut Water juice Drink is a delicious and refreshing thirst quencher, packed with the delicate aroma and flavour of young coconuts straight from the tree - Hydrate yourself with Grace Coconut Water Juice Drink!
  • Ultimate hydration
  • Pack size: 310ml

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Water (85%), Water, Sugar

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hoursBest Before End Date: See End of Can

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled
  • Shake well before opening

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

Net Contents

310ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 94kJ/22kcal
Fat 0.0g
Of which Saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrates5.5g
Of which Sugars 5.2g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.05g
Manganese 0.34mg (17%)*
Potassium 120mg (6%)*
Minerals-
*% Of Daily Reference Intake-

