Whitby Lemon & Pepper Fillet Goujons 275G

3.5(5)Write a review
£ 2.00
£7.28/kg
Per 100g of oven-baked goujons
  • Energy1073kJ 256kcal
    13%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1073kJ/256kcal

Product Description

  • Succulent white fish fillet goujons in a subtle lemon & pepper crumb.
  • Goujons - a bit of a fancy name for our strips of succulent fish fillet. We've made these with responsibly sourced fish fillet, wrapped in a subtle peppery lemon crumb, ready for you without any faffing about. All you need to do is pop them in the oven for a bloomin' special dinner which is guaranteed to be loved by all of the family.
  • Welcome to Whitby
  • Founded back in 1985, Whitby Seafoods is an independent Yorkshire family business based in Whitby, a fishing town on the North East coast of England.
  • We pride ourselves on doing things honestly and properly, staying true to our family values, to provide top-notch tasty creations to seafood-lovers every day.
  • We responsibly source all sorts of seafood from the best locations around the world and bring them back to Whitby, where we make them even more delicious.
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

White Fish (Fish) 57%, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yeast, Salt, Black Pepper), Water, Batter (Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Sugar, Natural Lemon Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid), Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Molluscs and Crustaceans

Storage

Keep in the freezer and polish off by the best before date. Once defrosted, please don't refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Always cook from frozen
The instructions below are just a guide; do make sure our goujons are piping hot throughout before serving. Once cooled, please don't reheat.

Deep Fry
Instructions: 4 mins
Remove all packaging and place the goujons into hot oil (180°C). Cook from frozen for 4 minutes until crisp and golden. Drain on kitchen paper before serving. Scoff before someone else does.

Oven cook
Instructions: 18 mins
Preheat oven to 220°C / 200°C fan / gas mark 7. Remove all packaging and place the goujons on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven. Bake for 18 mins, turning halfway through cooking, until crisp and golden. Tuck in.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Whilst we do everything we can to remove every trace of bone, it is always possible some small bits may slip through the net.

Name and address

  • Whitby Seafoods Ltd,
  • Fairfield Way,
  • Whitby,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO22 4PU.

Return to

  • info@whitby-seafoods.com

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g of oven-baked goujons)
Energy 1073kJ/256kcal
Fat 10.3g
of which saturates 0.8g
Carbohydrate 25.9g
of which sugars 1.1g
Fibre 1.1g
Protein 14.8g
Salt 0.8g

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous!!!

5 stars

Absolutely the best fish I have tasted from the oven!! White, thick succulent fish with an extremely tasty coating.

Nice "onions"

4 stars

Nice, with crunchy outside and tasty, soft middle. Will certainly buy them again. (Spell checker calls them onion.)

simply not very good

2 stars

rather tasteless and dull. if this company are trying to represent a historic fishing port and fish n chip mecca they are doing whitby a disservice. would def not buy again

nasty, is it even fish ???

1 stars

Poor quality product that made me want to vomit, yuk!!!! :(

Very tasty & good value.

5 stars

Very tasty & good value.

