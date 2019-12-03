Whitby Lemon & Pepper Fillet Goujons 275G

Gorgeous!!!
Absolutely the best fish I have tasted from the oven!! White, thick succulent fish with an extremely tasty coating.
Nice "onions"
Nice, with crunchy outside and tasty, soft middle. Will certainly buy them again. (Spell checker calls them onion.)
simply not very good
rather tasteless and dull. if this company are trying to represent a historic fishing port and fish n chip mecca they are doing whitby a disservice. would def not buy again
nasty, is it even fish ???
Poor quality product that made me want to vomit, yuk!!!! :(
Very tasty & good value.
Very tasty & good value.