Command Large Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets

Command Large Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets
Product Description

  • Large Picture Hanging Strips
  • Hold strongly on a variety of surfaces inc wood, tile, metal and paint
  • Hold most frames that measure up to 24”x36”, weighing up to 7.2kg
  • See usage instructions and wait one hour before hanging
  • 3M Command damage free LARGE picture and frame hanging strips 4pk ref: 172063M picture hanging / frame hanging strips. Great for hanging pictures. Put up and take down pictures and other objects as often as you want, without the fear of marking or damaging walls. Hang picture frames, canvasses, artwork or decorative items - straight & level. Includes 1 pack with 4 pairs of interlocking adhesive strips. Each pair includes 1 for wall and 1 for item to attach. Once adhesive bonds, push the two strips together - each pack holds up to 7.2kg or 16lb. Once applied, pull apart and reattach as often as you like. Easy to put up - no need for nails or screws. High perfomance adhesive - holds on strongly. Easy to remove - innovative stretch release technology leaves no surface damage. Command Mirror Hangers and adhesive strips offer a new means of attaching, holding and hanging without the fear of wall damage or leaving adhesive residue. Combining a genuinely effective high performance adhesive with a stretchable backing, Command adhesive strips hold strongly, yet remove cleanly. A full range of products is available to help you tidy, decorate, organize and celebrate; from hooks to hangers, shower caddies to cable clips.
  • Weight Capacity: 4 pounds per set
  • Colour: White
  • Damage-free hanging
  • Holds strongly, removes cleanly
  • The easy way to hang your pictures, no need for nails or screws

So Easy!

5 stars

I love these because I have hung up many many pictures, many frames with these. No holes no stress no muss no fuss. Easy to take down!

Amazing No holes on my wall

5 stars

I buy this an give it a try because I don’t want to make those ugly holes on my walls l currently have used them in my Girls room to hang decorations l have purchased and storage on there closed but now they are hanging on the walls like they supposed to be, lm very happy with my purchase and the fact the decorations are still on the wall months ago and look amazing is just awesome ; ) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super simple!

5 stars

LOVE this product, it's sooo much easier to hang and level single and multiple groupings of frames and decor! No more plastering those extra holes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Using Command in unual place

5 stars

We bought an RV & were lookinf for so places to put up temporary shelving to see if it would bear the strength needed for heavier items. We had a lot of ideas of what to put on the shelving but were concerned ifthe Commands would hold! Yhey worked better than we could possibly imagine! Now, do you have any ideas about teaching my husband to learn how to duck down so as not to bang his head on the shelving??? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

3M Command Large Picture Hanging Strips

5 stars

Every time I moved into a new Apt I didn’t want to put holes in the walls. 3M Command Picture Hanging Strips. This also helps getting more security monies returned [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works so great!

5 stars

I have had a large wooden plaque hanging above my kitchen sink for a couple of years now, I clean it and it stays attached to the wall, no problem! I love Command products! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works Great!!

5 stars

I bought a beautiful scene picture in a fairly heavy frame about 2 months ago. I was skeptical about using these Command Large Picture Hanging Strips to hang it because of the weight of the frame. To my surprise they work great!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

they don't work

1 stars

I have attempted to use these on many occassions and they do not work. They do not hold anything up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It just works

5 stars

I used these to hang pictures at work and at home, it just works and works very well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strong

4 stars

No holes in walls s I h even customized for odd shaped wall hangings. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

