Command Large Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets

So Easy!
I love these because I have hung up many many pictures, many frames with these. No holes no stress no muss no fuss. Easy to take down!
Amazing No holes on my wall
I buy this an give it a try because I don’t want to make those ugly holes on my walls l currently have used them in my Girls room to hang decorations l have purchased and storage on there closed but now they are hanging on the walls like they supposed to be, lm very happy with my purchase and the fact the decorations are still on the wall months ago and look amazing is just awesome ; ) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super simple!
LOVE this product, it's sooo much easier to hang and level single and multiple groupings of frames and decor! No more plastering those extra holes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Using Command in unual place
We bought an RV & were lookinf for so places to put up temporary shelving to see if it would bear the strength needed for heavier items. We had a lot of ideas of what to put on the shelving but were concerned ifthe Commands would hold! Yhey worked better than we could possibly imagine! Now, do you have any ideas about teaching my husband to learn how to duck down so as not to bang his head on the shelving??? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
3M Command Large Picture Hanging Strips
Every time I moved into a new Apt I didn’t want to put holes in the walls. 3M Command Picture Hanging Strips. This also helps getting more security monies returned [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Works so great!
I have had a large wooden plaque hanging above my kitchen sink for a couple of years now, I clean it and it stays attached to the wall, no problem! I love Command products! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Works Great!!
I bought a beautiful scene picture in a fairly heavy frame about 2 months ago. I was skeptical about using these Command Large Picture Hanging Strips to hang it because of the weight of the frame. To my surprise they work great!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
they don't work
I have attempted to use these on many occassions and they do not work. They do not hold anything up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It just works
I used these to hang pictures at work and at home, it just works and works very well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Strong
No holes in walls s I h even customized for odd shaped wall hangings. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]