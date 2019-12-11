By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dunns River Nurishment Original Banana Flavoured 400G

Dunns River Nurishment Original Banana Flavoured 400G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Banana Flavour Nutritionally Enriched Milk Drink
  • Nurishment should be consumed as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Visit www.nurishment.co.uk for more information.
  • Rich in 9 vitamins*
  • *For vitamins see nutrition information table
  • Enjoy Nurishment, a delicious range of enriched milk drinks containing 9 essential vitamins and at least 4 minerals.
  • Vitamins C, B2, B3, B12, B6 help to reduce tiredness and fatigue.
  • Vitamins A, B12, B6, C and D contribute to the immune system functioning normally.
  • Rich in calcium & 9 vitamins
  • Source of protein
  • Made with fresh milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Vitamins C, B2, B3, B12, B6 help to reduce tiredness and fatigue
  • Vitamins A, B12, B6, C and D contribute to the immune system functioning normally
  • Rich in calcium
  • Rich in 9 vitamins
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Milk Protein, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Colours (E160a, E101), Vitamins and Minerals (Vitamin C, Ferrous Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin A Palmitate, Copper Gluconate, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin D3, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12), Stabiliser (E331), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once can is opened, transfer any unused drink into a non metallic container and keep in a fridge. Consume within 24 hours.Best before end: see date on can end.

Preparation and Usage

  • To serve: Shake well before opening.
  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 portion

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years old, or pregnant/nursing women.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Road,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • Hertfordshire,

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Road,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL7 1HW.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper can (400g)
Energy (kJ/kcal)417/991668/396
Fat (g)3.012.0
- of which saturates (g)1.76.8
Carbohydrate (g)13.554
- of which sugars (g)13.554
Protein (g)5.020.0
Salt (g)0.251.0
Vitamin A (µg)200 (25%)800 (100%)
Vitamin D (µg)1.3 (25%)5 (100%)
Vitamin C (mg)20 (25%)80 (100%)
Thiamin (B1) (mg)0.2 (21%)0.9 (84%)
Riboflavin (B2) (mg)0.3 (21%)1.2 (84%)
Niacin (B3) (mg)3.4 (21%)13.4 (84%)
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.3 (21%)1.2 (84%)
Folic Acid (µg)42 (21%)168 (84%)
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.5 (21%)2.1 (84%)
Calcium (mg)168 (21%)672 (84%)
Iron (mg)3 (21%)11.8 (84%)
Copper (mg)0.2 (21%)0.8 (84%)
Manganese (mg)0.4 (21%)1.7 (84%)
Iodine (µg)31.5 (21%)126 (84%)
Enrichments--
This pack contains 1 portion--
(% - of Daily Reference Intake)--

Safety information

Not suitable for children under 3 years old, or pregnant/nursing women.

