By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Opies Crystallised Ginger 200G

3(1)Write a review
Opies Crystallised Ginger 200G
£ 2.45
£12.25/kg

Product Description

  • Crystallised Stem Ginger
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Stem Ginger (70%), Sugar, Preservative, Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before end: See lid.

Name and address

  • Bennett Opie Ltd.,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • Kent,
  • ME10 2LE,
  • England.

Return to

  • Bennett Opie Ltd.,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • Kent,
  • ME10 2LE,
  • England.
  • Or visit www.opiesfoods.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1536kJ/362kcal
Fat 0.5g
of which saturates <0.5g
Carbohydrate 88g
of which sugars 88g
Fibre 2.3g
Protein 0.2g
Salt 0.13g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Weight incorrect

3 stars

The weighed contents were only 50g not 200g.

Usually bought next

Opies Chinese Stem Ginger 350G

£ 2.60
£7.43/kg

Whitworths Crystalised Ginger 175G

£ 2.00
£11.43/kg

Offer

Lyles Black Treacle 454G

£ 1.35
£0.30/100g

Offer

Tesco British Salted Block Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here