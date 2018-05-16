Belvita Sandwich Plain Yogurt Crunch 253G

- Energy480 kJ 114 kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1898 kJ / 452 kcal
Product Description
- Biscuits Made with Wholegrain Cereals and a Live Yogurt Filling (28 %) and Added Minerals.
- Charter Harmony
- Belvita is Committed Harmony Program
- We proudly partner with farmers close to our factories to grow wheat in a sustainable way that helps conserve water, cares for the soil, protects biodiversity and reduces carbon emissions. Learn more about the program on www.harmony.info
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Find more information on www.belvitamorning.com
- Gently baked breakfast biscuits made with wholegrain cereals with a creamy filling made with live yogurt.
- Energy for the Whole Morning(1)
- At belVita, we bake delicious biscuits respecting what nature gives us: the natural strength of wholegrains. Our delicious and nutritious biscuits are made with 5 different wholegrains - wheat, oats, barley, spelt and buckwheat or rye. belVita biscuits are gently baked to preserve the nutritional qualities inside.
- belVita Breakfast provides slow release carbohydrates, hour after hour, through your morning. This is why belVita Breakfast is a convenient and nutritious choice for your mornings.
- 1These belVita biscuits have a high content of slowly digestible starch, which is a slow release carbohydrate. Consumption of foods high in slowly digestible starch raises blood glucose concentration less after a meal compared to foods low in slowly digestible starch.
- No colours or preservatives, Suitable for vegetarians, Source of Calcium, Magnesium and Iron, Natural source of fibre
- Kick start your day with belVita as part of a balanced breakfast
- Contains 12.3 grams wholegrain cereals per serving (50.6 g).
- A 50.6 g serving contains at least 15 % of the Nutrient Reference Value of Calcium, Magnesium and Iron.
- Proven to slowly release carbohydrates over 4 hours
- Made with a blend of 5 wholegrains and a source of vitamins and minerals
- Contains 5 packs of 2 breakfast biscuits - a delicious way to start your day!
- No colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 253g
Information
Ingredients
Cereals 54.4 % [Wheat Flour 29.8 %, Wholegrain Cereals 24.6 % (Wholegrain Wheat Flour 11.6 %, Oat Flakes 9.8 %, Wholegrain Rye Flour 1 %, Wholegrain Barley Flour 1 %, Wholegrain Spelt Flour (Wheat) 1 %, Oat Grits 0.2 %)], Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm, Coconut in varying proportions), Wheat Starch, Skimmed Milk Yogurt Powder 3 %, Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Elemental Iron), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Carbonates), Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E472e), Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 x 2 = 10 biscuits
Name and address
Return to
- We would love to hear from you. Contact us on 0800 3134 540 (UK only) 1800 600 858 (ROI)
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Net Contents
253g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|%** / 100 g
|1 biscuit (25.3 g)
|%** / 25.3 g
|Energy
|1898 kJ / 452 kcal
|480 kJ / 114 kcal
|Fat
|16 g
|4.0 g
|of which saturates
|5.1 g
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate***
|68 g
|17 g
|of which sugars
|27 g
|6.8 g
|of which starch
|41 g
|10 g
|Fibre
|3.9 g
|1.0 g
|Protein
|7.3 g
|1.8 g
|Salt
|0.57 g
|0.14 g
|Calcium
|315 mg
|39 %
|80 mg
|10 %
|Magnesium
|137 mg
|36 %
|35 mg
|9 %
|Iron
|4.2 mg
|30 %
|1.1 mg
|8 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** Nutrient Reference Value
|*** Contains minimum 16 g Slowly Digestible Starch per 100 g
