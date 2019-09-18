By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Macadamia Halves 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Macadamia Halves 100G
£ 2.50
£25.00/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy774kJ 188kcal
    9%
  • Fat18.8g
    27%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3094kJ / 751kcal

Product Description

  • Macadamia nut halves.
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Specially selected for cookies and biscuits
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Specially selected for cookies and biscuits
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tape provided and use within 1 month.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy3094kJ / 751kcal774kJ / 188kcal
Fat75.3g18.8g
Saturates11.7g2.9g
Carbohydrate6.2g1.6g
Sugars3.8g1.0g
Fibre6.3g1.6g
Protein9.0g2.2g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Walnuts 200G

£ 2.75
£13.75/kg

Tesco Cashew Nuts 250G

£ 2.90
£11.60/kg

Offer

Tesco Pecans Nuts 250G

£ 3.90
£15.60/kg

Tesco Brazil Nuts 200G

£ 2.75
£13.75/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here