By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Poppy Seeds 100G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Poppy Seeds 100G
£ 1.00
£10.00/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy443kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1774kJ / 427kcal

Product Description

  • Poppy seeds.
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Adds a subtle earthy flavour to cakes, bread, and muffins
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Adds a subtle earthy flavour to cakes, bread, and muffins
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tape provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1774kJ / 427kcal443kJ / 107kcal
Fat25.2g6.3g
Saturates2.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate18.6g4.7g
Sugars3.3g0.8g
Fibre19.6g4.9g
Protein21.7g5.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for muffins

5 stars

I love using these to make lemon and poppy seed muffins.

Usually bought next

Tesco Sesame Seeds 100G

£ 1.00
£10.00/kg

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Sunflower Seeds 300G

£ 2.30
£7.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Sesame Seeds 300G

£ 2.30
£7.67/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here