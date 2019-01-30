By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pecan Halves 200G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Pecan Halves 200G
£ 3.30
£16.50/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy744kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat17.5g
    25%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2975kJ / 721kcal

Product Description

  • Pecan nut halves.
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Specially selected for pies and pastries
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Specially selected for pies and pastries
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tape provided and use within 1 month

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer
Energy2975kJ / 721kcal744kJ / 180kcal
Fat69.9g17.5g
Saturates5.9g1.5g
Carbohydrate9.5g2.4g
Sugars3.6g0.9g
Fibre4.6g1.2g
Protein11.2g2.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good for you!

5 stars

Lovely and fresh taste!

Usually bought next

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Tesco Cashew Nuts 250G

£ 2.90
£11.60/kg

Offer

Tesco Walnut Pieces 200G

£ 2.75
£13.75/kg

Offer

Clarks Original Maple Syrup 180Ml

£ 2.00
£1.12/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here