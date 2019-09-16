Tesco Milk Chocolate Eclairs 200G

Disappointing
Not the usual SMOOTH, CHEWY TOFFEE product that I have come to expect. On this occasion the toffee's are more like hard boiled sweets.
quality.
initialy, i thought i would just give them a try, what i used to buy was the toffee. what a surprise. these sweets remind me of my childhood. on the outside a good tasting quality toffee, then you come to the soft inner chocolate. like having two sweets in one. really good confectionary. i never realised you could buy these sweets, so much has been lost in the field of confectionary these days.
as nice as you'd expect
These are pretty tasty. Caramel is nice chocolate is nice. Not the best, but good enough.
lovely
Lovely toffee - as good as the 'real' eclairs. Recommended
Very moorish!
Bought several lots of these and we've never been disappointed. Difficult to refuse one.
Good flavour
I buy these often as I find them full of flavour and get 2 for a discount
Very morish
I buy these toffees every week ,they are delicious , everybody loves them
Tasty
Large toffees filled with lots of chocolate . Delicious
morish
just loved the very tasty milk chocolate eclairs.. Mouth is watering just thinking about them . Must get more tomorrow.
I nearly always add this product to my order, and am extremely happy with it.
These eclairs are just as good (and cheaper) than a similar product.