Tesco Milk Chocolate Eclairs 200G

5(26)Write a review
Tesco Milk Chocolate Eclairs 200G
1/8 of a pack
  • Energy484kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars11.9g
    13%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1936kJ / 461kcal

Product Description

  • Dairy toffee with a milk chocolate centre.
  • SMOOTH, CHEWY TOFFEE Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Milk Chocolate (20%), Palm Oil, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Palm Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids minimum 28%, Milk solids 14% minimum. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy1936kJ / 461kcal484kJ / 115kcal
Fat17.1g4.3g
Saturates8.9g2.2g
Carbohydrate74.1g18.5g
Sugars47.5g11.9g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein2.3g0.6g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

26 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

2 stars

Not the usual SMOOTH, CHEWY TOFFEE product that I have come to expect. On this occasion the toffee's are more like hard boiled sweets.

quality.

5 stars

initialy, i thought i would just give them a try, what i used to buy was the toffee. what a surprise. these sweets remind me of my childhood. on the outside a good tasting quality toffee, then you come to the soft inner chocolate. like having two sweets in one. really good confectionary. i never realised you could buy these sweets, so much has been lost in the field of confectionary these days.

as nice as you'd expect

4 stars

These are pretty tasty. Caramel is nice chocolate is nice. Not the best, but good enough.

lovely

5 stars

Lovely toffee - as good as the 'real' eclairs. Recommended

Very moorish!

5 stars

Bought several lots of these and we've never been disappointed. Difficult to refuse one.

Good flavour

5 stars

I buy these often as I find them full of flavour and get 2 for a discount

Very morish

5 stars

I buy these toffees every week ,they are delicious , everybody loves them

Tasty

4 stars

Large toffees filled with lots of chocolate . Delicious

morish

5 stars

just loved the very tasty milk chocolate eclairs.. Mouth is watering just thinking about them . Must get more tomorrow.

I nearly always add this product to my order, and am extremely happy with it.

5 stars

These eclairs are just as good (and cheaper) than a similar product.

