Tesco Toffee 200G

4.5(13)Write a review
Tesco Toffee 200G
£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

1/8 of a pack (25g)
  • Energy483kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars12.4g
    14%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1931kJ / 460kcal

Product Description

  • Dairy toffee.
  • SWEET & SMOOTH Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Sweet & smooth
  • Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk) (5%), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Molasses, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy1931kJ / 460kcal483kJ / 115kcal
Fat17.7g4.4g
Saturates9.1g2.3g
Carbohydrate73.1g18.3g
Sugars49.5g12.4g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein1.7g0.4g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

13 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Toffee To Sticky!!

3 stars

They taste nice & are good value, but there is usually 1 or 2 that have become unwrapped in the bag so they make the rest sticky!!

Good value

5 stars

Nice tasting sweet Like it.

Delicious

5 stars

I have bought these several times and they are really good, not too hard and tasting like fudge.

Very nice taste

5 stars

We love these toffees as they have a very nice taste and are not to hard that they break your teeth

Fantastic value lovely smooth chew!

5 stars

Buy them regularly.

Excellent creamy toffees that melt in your mouth

5 stars

You have to look very carefully to find these lovely toffees which are hidden among the many goodies on offer

Creamy taste

4 stars

Toffees have a lovely creamy buttery taste. Would buy again

Sweet!

4 stars

I like to carry a couple of packets of sweets in the car, usually toffees and humbugs. Both are well made, with the toffees not too soft and full of flavour.

Very good toffee at reasonable cost

4 stars

I buy this regularly, however, when the packet I purchased this week was opened, there were several empty wrappers in the sealed bag, and less sweets than normal

Yummie Toffee

5 stars

Always loved toffees and these are especially nice but I don't buy them much now because I will just eat my way through them at an alarming rate and I could honestly do without the sugar - well my teeth certainly can. Please so a sugar free version.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

