Tesco Toffee 200G

Toffee To Sticky!!
They taste nice & are good value, but there is usually 1 or 2 that have become unwrapped in the bag so they make the rest sticky!!
Good value
Nice tasting sweet Like it.
Delicious
I have bought these several times and they are really good, not too hard and tasting like fudge.
Very nice taste
We love these toffees as they have a very nice taste and are not to hard that they break your teeth
Fantastic value lovely smooth chew!
Buy them regularly.
Excellent creamy toffees that melt in your mouth
You have to look very carefully to find these lovely toffees which are hidden among the many goodies on offer
Creamy taste
Toffees have a lovely creamy buttery taste. Would buy again
Sweet!
I like to carry a couple of packets of sweets in the car, usually toffees and humbugs. Both are well made, with the toffees not too soft and full of flavour.
Very good toffee at reasonable cost
I buy this regularly, however, when the packet I purchased this week was opened, there were several empty wrappers in the sealed bag, and less sweets than normal
Yummie Toffee
Always loved toffees and these are especially nice but I don't buy them much now because I will just eat my way through them at an alarming rate and I could honestly do without the sugar - well my teeth certainly can. Please so a sugar free version.