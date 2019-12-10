By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thatchers Vintage Cider 500Ml Bottle

3.5(3)Write a review
Thatchers Vintage Cider 500Ml Bottle
£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Oak Aged Vintage Somerset Cider
  • William Thatcher began making Somerset cider at his family farm in 1904. Today, his craftsmanship has been poured into the unique character of Thatchers Vintage. We've chosen the finest bittersweet apples from our 2017 harvest. Matured in oak vats, this is a timeless, medium dry cider. Deep in flavour yet light in colour, the richness of Thatchers Vintage is rounded off with a satisfyingly crisp sparkle.
  • William Thatcher
  • 1st Generation Cider Maker
  • Gluten-free
  • Suitable for coeliacs, vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites for freshness

Tasting Notes

  • Matured in oak vats, this is a timeless, medium dry cider. Deep in flavour yet light in colour, the richness of Thatchers Vintage is rounded off with a satisfyingly crisp sparkle

Alcohol Units

3.7

ABV

7.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Thatchers Cider Co Ltd.,
  • Somerset,
  • BS25 5RA.

Return to

  • Thatchers Cider Co Ltd.,
  • Somerset,
  • BS25 5RA.
  • www.thatcherscider.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great depth of flavour medium vintage oaked cider

5 stars

A medium sweet deep flavoured cider. Ideal with Bombay mix, roast pork or slow roast/pulled pork. Refreshing summer drink on its own and ideal in winter to remind you of the summer to come. It is Strong and 1 bottle means you need to plan how to get home. I prefer this to Henry Weston's Vintage cider as Thatchers has more flavour and a better balance of sweet, sour and tannin to give a greater taste experience.

I always have one of these in the fridge

5 stars

This is a great drink and in my view much better than the Signature Vintage which is also available on the supermarket shelves. Very strong at 8.2% so drink it carefully. Good simple flavour, nothing sophisticated about this brew. Try a bottle of this alongside the Signature brand and make unit choice.

Tastes like dirt wouldn't recommend it

1 stars

Tastes like dirt wouldn't recommend it

