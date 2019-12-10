Thatchers Vintage Cider 500Ml Bottle

Great depth of flavour medium vintage oaked cider
A medium sweet deep flavoured cider. Ideal with Bombay mix, roast pork or slow roast/pulled pork. Refreshing summer drink on its own and ideal in winter to remind you of the summer to come. It is Strong and 1 bottle means you need to plan how to get home. I prefer this to Henry Weston's Vintage cider as Thatchers has more flavour and a better balance of sweet, sour and tannin to give a greater taste experience.
I always have one of these in the fridge
This is a great drink and in my view much better than the Signature Vintage which is also available on the supermarket shelves. Very strong at 8.2% so drink it carefully. Good simple flavour, nothing sophisticated about this brew. Try a bottle of this alongside the Signature brand and make unit choice.
Tastes like dirt wouldn't recommend it
